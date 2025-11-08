White (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

White ended the week with back-to-back limited practices after popping up on Thursday's injury report due to a groin injury. The 2023 third-rounder is expected to take on a larger role at defensive end due to the absences of Nick Bosa (knee - ACL), Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) and Mykel Williams (knee), all of whom are on injured reserve. If White is unable to play Week 10, then Robert Beal would be the lone backup defensive end behind Bryce Huff and Sam Okuayinonu.