The 49ers acquired White and a 2026 seventh-round pick from the Patriots on Tuesday in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Patriots selected White in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and the Georgia Tech product was an integral piece to New England's defensive line through his first two seasons with the organization. However, White saw his playing time dip over the course of the 2025 campaign, culminating in a healthy DNP for Week 8 against the Browns, per Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site. White's addition gives the 49ers added depth at defensive end, which is crucial given that Nick Bosa (knee) and Tarron Jackson (undisclosed) are both on injured reserve. The Niners' defensive line is also riddled with injuries to Bryce Huff (hamstring), Yetur Gross-Matos (knee/hamstring), Sam Okuayinonu (ankle), Jordan Elliott (ankle) and Alfred Collins (shoulder), which could force San Francisco to have White active for Sunday's game against the Giants.