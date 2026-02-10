White was shot in the ankle early Monday morning and is expected to be OK after undergoing surgery, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Per Barrows, the shooting happened during an altercation that White is not believed to have been part of. The defensive end joined the 49ers via a trade with New England in late October and took on a significant rotational role both during the regular season and in the playoffs. White will be in the final year of his rookie contract in 2026, and while it sounds like Monday's events aren't expected to be career-threatening, it remains to be seen if the surgery he underwent will impact his availability for San Francisco's OTAs.