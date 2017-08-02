Reaser (knee) is considered to be day-to-day,Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It looks as if Reaser is closing in on a return to the practice field which bodes well for the reserve cornerback. If all goes well, expect Reaser to return within the coming days.

