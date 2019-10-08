49ers' Kendrick Bourne: 24 yards Monday
Bourne caught both of his targets for 24 yards in Monday's 31-3 win over Cleveland.
Bourne's 24 receiving yards were good enough for third amongst all San Francisco receiving options, highlighting the run-heavy gameplan coach Kyle Shanahan deployed against the Browns. The 24-year-old has only been seeing about 25 percent of the offensive snaps with the current wide receiver configuration, keeping him off the fantasy radar heading into Sunday's contest against the Rams.
