Bourne had three receptions (six targets) for 33 yards in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Eagles.

Bourne's six targets actually led all San Francisco wideouts, but in true Kyle Shanahan style, a running back and tight end surpassed his target share. The veteran wideout has had a steady floor through four games, but the lack of touchdowns has hurt the potential for fantasy value. The return of Deebo Samuel (foot) and the emergence of rookie Brandon Aiyuk could end up cutting into Bourne's production going forward.