Bourne secured four of six targets for 63 yards in the 49ers' 36-9 win over the Giants on Sunday.

The fourth-year wideout checked in second in receptions and receiving yards on the team for the afternoon, while his six looks were tied for that slotting with Jordan Reed (knee/ankle). Bourne now has eight receptions for 130 yards on 11 targets in the last two games, and with Deebo Samuel (foot) not likely to return until Week 5, Bourne should see another starting opportunity in a Week 4 Sunday night matchup against the Eagles.