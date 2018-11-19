Bourne (undisclosed) appeared to be a limited participant in Monday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

There hasn't been anything to suggest Bourne's availability for Week 12 is in danger, but his status is nonetheless worth monitoring as the week unfolds. With Pierre Garcon (knee) uncertain to play, Bourne could be in store for a sizable workload this weekend against a Buccaneers defense that is allowing a league-high 32.9 points per game in 2018.

More News
Our Latest Stories