Bourne was not targeted as a receiver in Monday's 20-9 win over the Panthers.

Bourne was on the field for just six offensive snaps (nine percent) against Carolina, failing to draw a target during his brief appearance in the primetime tilt. The 29-year-old has been marginalized completely since fellow wideout Ricky Pearsall returned from a knee injury in Week 12. Bourne had a brief run of fantasy utility earlier this season when the 49ers' receiver room was plagued by injuries, but it would require another absence from one of the team's starters for a similar situation to repeat itself. Even deep-league managers can safely move off of Bourne ahead of Sunday's matchup in Cleveland if they haven't done so already.