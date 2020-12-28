Bourne logged just 19 snaps on offense (34 percent) Saturday, catching his lone target for 16 yards in a 20-12 win over Arizona.

The 49ers featured a heavy rushing gameplan against the Cardinals, resulting in just 22 pass attempts and only four going towards wide receivers. Bourne also saw his playing time decrease as a result of George Kittle coming off of injured reserve, as the team ran more formations with two tight ends and just two or fewer wideouts on the field. Two of San Francisco's top three pass catchers are arguably its tight ends (Kittle and Jordan Reed), so Bourne -- who is currently the team's slot man -- may struggle to see the field against Seattle on Sunday.