Bourne had four catches (six targets) for 85 yards in Sunday's 25-23 win over Tennessee.

The undrafted rookie finished second in receiver targets and yards, with the latter due in large part to a 54-yard catch-and-run where he put his athleticism on full display, making a couple Tennessee defenders whiff in the open field. Aldrick Robinson (concussion) was knocked out of the contest early, but Bourne had already usurped the veteran on the depth chart prior to kickoff Sunday. Marquise Goodwin is clearly the 49ers' lead wideout, but Bourne is now one of several viable secondary receivers at upward-trending Jimmy Garoppolo's disposal. Bourne should be on deeper-league owners' radars after this career-best performance.