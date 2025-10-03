Bourne brought in 10 of 11 targets for 142 yards in the 49ers' 26-23 overtime win over the Rams on Thursday night.

The veteran receiver set a new career high in receiving yards during the hard-fought win, one in which Bourne played the role of No. 1 receiver thanks to the absences of Jauan Jennings (ankle/ribs) and Ricky Pearsall (knee). Bourne's reception and receiving yardage totals were both team highs, and he tied tight end Jake Tonges for the lead in targets as well. Were all of San Francisco's receivers, including Brandon Aiyuk (knee, reserve/PUP list), healthy, Bourne would be either the No. 4 or No. 5 receiver, but his performance Thursday corroborated what he can do with an elevated role. Bourne could well be one of the 49ers' top three wideout options again in a Week 6 road matchup against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 12.