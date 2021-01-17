Bourne finished the 202 season with 49 receptions (74 targets) for 667 yards and two touchdowns over 15 contests.

The 49ers had high hopes for their trio of high-round picks entering the 2020 season, but just like most things last calendar year, nothing went as planned. Deebo Samuel (second round in 2019) suffered a foot injury during training camp and Dante Pettis (second round in 2018) squandered yet another opportunity and wound up being released in October. Brandon Aiyuk (first round in 2020) had the best season of the high-pedigree trio -- despite missing games due to injury himself -- and Bourne consistently stepped in as a reliable starting option for head coach Kyle Shanahan. The undrafted wideout posted the highest reception average (13.6 YPR) of any qualified San Francisco starter while accounting for 13.1 percent of the team's targets. The 49ers' run-heavy gameplan and mediocre quarterback play kept Bourne from ever cracking lineups in standard fantasy formats. The 25-year-old doesn't possess tremendous upside, but his soft hands and consistent play could shine brighter if he lands with a more pass-friendly offense as he enters free agency this upcoming offseason.