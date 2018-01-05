49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Carves out role
Bourne finished the year with 257 receiving yards on 16 receptions (34 targets).
The undrafted rookie did the majority of his damage in the second half of the season after being inactive for the good part of eight weeks. He edged out veterans Aldrick Robinson and Louis Murphy down the stretch and even led all wideouts in targets against the Rams on the final game of the season. Bourne didn't possess breakaway speed (4.68 40-yard dash time) out of college, but he did flash big-play ability with a healthy 16.1 yards per catch. He was primarily filling in for Pierre Garcon (neck), who is expected to return healthy next season, so Bourne may find himself fighting for one of the team's final receiver spots on the 53-man roster during training camp.
