Bourne caught one of three targets for nine yards in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Buccaneers.

Bourne joined three of the other four wideouts who were active for San Francisco to only record one catch. It was a disappointing game for the 49ers' offense as a whole, so its tough to really extract any sort of concrete information regarding the receiving corps. If Trent Taylor (thumb) and Jalen Hurd (back) are forced to miss next week's contest against the Bengals, then expect Bourne to be mixed into the rotation again, but not enough to warrant consideration in standard formats.