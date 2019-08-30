Bourne brought in one of his three targets for 21 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason finale against the Chargers.

Bourne got off to a rough start Thursday, dropping a pass on an out route that hit him in the hands. He made up for it later by making a diving catch in the end zone for a score. Bourne is currently competing with a few different options for the final spots on the wide receiver depth chart. The fact that the 24-year-old played in the final preseason game doesn't bode well for his current prospects, but things could change come final roster cuts Saturday.