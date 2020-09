Bourne caught two of five targets for 34 yards during Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Cardinals.

With injuries mounting in the wideout room, Bourne saw an uptick in playing time in the season opener. He tied for the team lead in targets and made a couple of impressive gains, but he simply didn't see enough usage to post fantasy-friendly numbers. Bourne should see his share of targets next Sunday against the Jets, but he could be fairly reliant on big plays to make a splash.