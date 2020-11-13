Bourne (undisclosed) was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday and will travel with the team to New Orleans Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 25-year-old landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list before last week's loss to the Packers and had yet to practice this week, but he'll rejoin the team in time for Week 10. Bourne is coming off his best performance of the season (eight catches for 81 yards) against the Seahawks, and he could be similarly involved this weekend with Deebo Samuel (hamstring) not expected to play Sunday.