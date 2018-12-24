49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Could see role expanded
Bourne had four catches (five targets) for 73 yards in Sunday's 14-9 loss to Chicago.
Starting wideout Dante Pettis (knee) left the game in the first half, opening the door for Bourne to post his highest yardage total this season. Pettis is already expected to miss Week 17's matchup with the Rams, and if Marquise Goodwin (Achilles) also misses the contest, then Bourne would rocket up to first on the receiving depth chart and receive a healthy boost in fantasy value.
More News
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Second in wideout targets•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Sees four targets in win•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Should keep spot in three-wide sets•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Makes four catches in loss•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Making another start•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Quiet in spot start•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16