Bourne had four catches (five targets) for 73 yards in Sunday's 14-9 loss to Chicago.

Starting wideout Dante Pettis (knee) left the game in the first half, opening the door for Bourne to post his highest yardage total this season. Pettis is already expected to miss Week 17's matchup with the Rams, and if Marquise Goodwin (Achilles) also misses the contest, then Bourne would rocket up to first on the receiving depth chart and receive a healthy boost in fantasy value.