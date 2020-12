Bourne caught three of seven targets for 42 yards during Sunday's 23-15 loss to Washington.

Deebo Samuel (hamstring) was injured on the second play from scrimmage, leaving Bourne to pick up the slack in the passing game. He finished second on the team in targets but caught less than half the balls thrown his way and finished with rather modest production. If Samuel is forced to miss next Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Bourne could see some extra targets once again.