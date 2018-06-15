49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Enjoys strong offseason
Bourne was one of the 49ers' most consistent pass-catchers throughout the offseason program, ESPN.com's Nick Wagoner reports.
Bourne caught 16 of 35 targets for 257 yards as an undrafted rookie last year, with all of his production coming in November and December. While Marquise Goodwin (back) and Pierre Garcon (neck) are locked in atop the depth chart and Trent Taylor is the favorite to man the slot, it isn't out of the question for Bourne or second-round rookie Dante Pettis to make a push for the No. 3 gig. Taylor exploded for 92 yards in Jimmy Garoppolo's first start last season, but then managed just 99 yards over the final four weeks.
