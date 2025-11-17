Bourne was not targeted as a receiver in Sunday's 41-22 win over the Cardinals.

Bourne saw his target share evaporate completely after recording just one catch in the 49ers' last contest. The healthy return of Ricky Pearsall (knee) was the primary reason for the fill-in starter's demotion. Bourne was on the field for 13 snaps on offense (24 percent), finishing behind third-string wideout Demarcus Robinson (29 percent) in the pecking order for playing time. If any managers were still hanging on to Bourne following his brief run of fantasy utility earlier in the schedule, they can safely move off the veteran ahead of next Monday's tilt against Carolina.