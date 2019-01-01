Bourne caught five of six targets for 59 yards and touchdown in Sunday's 48-32 loss to the Rams.

The 49ers' receiving corp was decimated by injuries, opening the door for Bourne to serve as the team's top wideout. The 23-year-old didn't disappoint, capping his solid day off with a leaping touchdown catch over Sam Shields on a lob from Nick Mullens. Bourne doesn't possess game-changing speed, but he has displayed solid hands to complement his decent frame (6-foot-1, 203). With 42 catches, 487 yards and four touchdowns while serving primarily as a backup this year, the 2017 undrafted free agent has put himself in a strong position to serve a similar role next season even when the 49ers' starters heal up.