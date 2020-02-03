Bourne caught two of four targets for 42 yards in a 31-20 loss to Kansas City in the Super Bowl.

Bourne played 48 percent of snaps on offense and also got some work (eight snaps) on special teams. His 26-yard gain late in the third quarter helped set up a touchdown for Raheem Mostert, who plunged in from one yard out to give the Niners a 20-10 lead. Bourne consistently served as the 49ers' No. 3 wide receiver throughout the 2019 season, but the role typically doesn't require a ton of snaps or targets, as coach Kyle Shanahan favors two-back formations (with fullback Kyle Juszczyk) over three-wide sets. Bourne is scheduled to become a restricted free agent in the offseason, while fellow wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is eligible for unrestricted free agency.