Bourne had 30 receptions for 358 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games this season.

Bourne started the year as a reserve, but injuries and improved play by the wideout boosted him to third on the depth chart to finish the season. His production was mainly touchdown-dependent, which kept the 23-year-old out of the fantasy picture for the most part. Bourne will enter the 2020 season as a restricted free agent, and his play during the playoffs could influence whether the club elects to keep him around for a fourth year.