Bourne was held without a catch (one target) in Sunday's 26-8 win over the Browns.

Bourne was targeted for the first time since Week 10 in Sunday's road victory, but he failed to haul in his only opportunity across 23 snaps played on offense (34 percent). The veteran wideout has been relegated to No. 4 on the depth chart ever since Ricky Pearsall returned from a knee injury in Week 11. Bourne should remain a fantasy afterthought when the 49ers return from the upcoming bye week to face the Titans on Dec. 14.