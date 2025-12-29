Bourne caught his only target for 25 yards in Sunday's 42-38 win over the Bears.

Starting WR Ricky Pearsall (ankle/knee) returned from a one-game absence and pushed Bourne back to fourth on San Francisco's receiver depth chart. The 29-year-old Bourne finished the contest with 19 snaps played on offense (26 percent), which doesn't bode well for his playing time prospects in Week 18. Barring an unforeseen injury to one of the 49ers' starting wideouts, Bourne can safely be ignored against the Seahawks on Saturday.