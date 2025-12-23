Bourne had three receptions on five targets for 27 yards in Monday's 48-27 win over the Colts.

Bourne was inserted into the starting lineup in place of injured teammate Ricky Pearsall (ankle/knee) and finished fourth in team targets. The 29-year-old Bourne was unable to recreate the gaudy receiving numbers we saw in Weeks 5 and 6 when he was asked to start in place of injured starters then. If Pearsall remains sidelined against the Bears and TE George Kittle (ankle) is also unable to go, then that scenario could produce enough meat on the bone for Bourne to eat in Week 17.