Bourne had two catches (three targets) for 29 yards in Saturday's 34-31 win over the Rams.

Bourne didn't have a strong fantasy day, but his 16-yard reception on a crucial third-and-16 on the game's final drive helped propel the 49ers to victory. The 24-year-old has taken a stranglehold of the third spot on the wide receiver depth chart, although that role in San Francisco's offense doesn't provide much in terms of volume. Bourne will need to find the end zone -- like he did against Seattle back in Week 10 -- in order to have fantasy value Sunday against the Seahawks.