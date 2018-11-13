49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Gains 33 yards on four catches
Bourne caught four passes (seven targets) for 33 yards in Monday's 27-23 loss to the Giants.
Bourne entered the starting lineup in place of Pierre Garcon (knee), finishing second in targets for the 49ers. The high usage didn't result in a useful fantasy line, highlighting the 23-year-old's low upside in standard leagues. With San Francisco's bye week on tap, Bourne could find himself in a backup role if Garcon can heal up with the extra rest.
