Bourne is eligible to be removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list after he received another negative test Friday morning, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It appears it was a false positive that prevented Bourne from playing in Thursday's loss to the Packers. WR Brandon Aiyuk, LT Trent Williams and WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) also are eligible to be removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list, though Samuel's hamstring injury could prevent him from playing Week 10 against New Orleans.