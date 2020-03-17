49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Getting second-round tender
The 49ers are giving Bourne a second-round tender, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
The draft pick protection will be more than sufficient to dissuade any offer sheets for the restricted free agent. Bourne did solid work out of the slot last season, but he won't necessarily be guaranteed the same job in 2020. His role depends on what the Niners do this offseason, starting with impending free agent Emmanuel Sanders.
