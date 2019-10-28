Bourne caught the only ball thrown his way for 12 yards in Sunday's 51-13 win over Carolina.

Bourne wasn't able to build off of last week's season-high 69 receiving yards. The low production can be attributed to a game script that prompted an even heavier rushing split than usual (38 rushes to 18 pass attempts) after the 49ers went up big and stayed up wire to wire. The 24-year-old was able to stick at fourth on the wide receiver depth chart following the acquisition of Emmanuel Sanders due to Marquise Goodwin's (personal) absence. If the latter is available for Thursday's matchup against Arizona, then Bourne could find himself out of the wideout rotation for Week 9.