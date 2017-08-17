Play

Bourne continued his solid showing this preseason with a pair of touchdown receptions in Wednesday's joint practice with the Broncos.

Wednesday's strong practice session followed Friday's preseason debut where the undrafted rookie hauled in a long touchdown -- albeit against broken coverage by the Chiefs' backups -- putting himself into the conversation for one of the 49ers' final roster spots. At 6-foot-1 and 203 pounds, Bourne possesses the size that the 49ers lack at the receiver position. The only thing holding him back is a lack of speed (4.68 40-yard dash time), which could come into play when the club takes a look at who would be the best fits for special teams.

