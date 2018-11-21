49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Healthy for Week 12
Bourne isn't listed on the Wednesday practice report, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Bourne reportedly appeared limited when the 49ers resumed practice after a Week 11 bye, but there isn't any issue warranting his presence on the injury report. He could get another chance to fill in for Pierre Garcon (knee), who was held out of practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game in Tampa Bay. Bourne took advantage of Garcon's absence with four catches for 33 yards on six targets in a Week 10 loss to the Giants, leading all San Francisco wideouts in snap share (95 percent). The Niners might keep Bourne in a key role even if Garcon is available, as the 32-year-old has managed just 6.2 yards per target this season. Bourne also has been limited to 6.2 per target, but there's a clear argument for giving the 23-year-old regular snaps down the stretch run of a lost season.
