Bourne caught his only target for 19 yards in Sunday's 42-26 loss to the Rams.

Bourne started and logged 43 snaps on offense (68 percent) Sunday, so a lack of playing time can't excuse the putrid fantasy line. The veteran wideout was simply outclassed by the Rams' defensive backs, failing to create separation in a game the 49ers were forced to throw the ball 39 times. After reviving his career with a pair of 142-yard games in Weeks 5 and 6, Bourne has fallen off as a fantasy option in the following weeks, averaging just 2.3 targets per game in those four contests. The 29-year-old's Week 11 value is limited to deeper formats, even in a favorable matchup against the Cardinals next Sunday.