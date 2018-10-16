Bourne caught one pass (three targets) for 22 yards in Monday's 33-30 loss to the Packers.

Bourne was elevated to third on the receiving depth chart with both Trent Taylor (back) and Dante Pettis (knee) sitting out Monday's contest. Despite the increased role, the 23-year-old saw fewer targets than either of his previous two games (four and seven respectively) when he served as the 49ers' fourth receiver. Bourne does have two touchdowns on the year, but his sporadic target share keeps him off the fantasy radar for the time being.