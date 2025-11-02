Bourne caught both of his targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 34-24 win over the Giants.

Bourne's two targets tied for fourth on the team as Mac Jones didn't target any player more than six times. After back-to-back 142-yard receiving performances in Weeks 5 and 6, Bourne has just seven catches for 92 yards across three subsequent games. Even if San Francisco doesn't get any healthier at wide receiver in Week 10 against the Rams, Bourne may not see a significant target share.