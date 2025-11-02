49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Held to two catches in Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bourne caught both of his targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 34-24 win over the Giants.
Bourne's two targets tied for fourth on the team as Mac Jones didn't target any player more than six times. After back-to-back 142-yard receiving performances in Weeks 5 and 6, Bourne has just seven catches for 92 yards across three subsequent games. Even if San Francisco doesn't get any healthier at wide receiver in Week 10 against the Rams, Bourne may not see a significant target share.
More News
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Solid production on three catches•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Production peters out Sunday•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Matches last week's career output•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Career-best yardage in OT win•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Settles in as No. 3 WR•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Nabs four receptions in spot-start•