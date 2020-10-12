Bourne had two receptions (four targets) for 30 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 43-17 loss to Miami.

Bourne was finally able to find the end zone for the first time this season, even if it happened to come in garbage time of a blowout loss. The negative news for the veteran wideout is that he moved to third on the depth chart (66 percent of offensive snaps) with both Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk fully healthy on the field together for the first time this year. The 49ers' struggles in the passing game already limited Bourne's value when he was a starter, and the slight hit in value will limit him to deeper fantasy formats and a DFS flyer going forward.