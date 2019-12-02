Bourne caught all three of his targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Ravens.

The 24-year-old's 42 yards actually paced all San Francisco receivers on a day when the rushing attack led the charge. Deebo Samuel has emerged as the starter opposite deadline acquisition Emmanuel Sanders, but Bourne has surpassed both Marquise Goodwin and Dante Pettis (knee) as the No. 3 receiver on the depth chart. Bourne is still a touchdown-dependent fantasy asset however, as he has surpassed 50 yards receiving just once this season (three catches for 69 yards back in Week 7). He should be considered a deep-league option at best against the Saints on Sunday.