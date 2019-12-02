49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Holds onto No. 3 receiver role
Bourne caught all three of his targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Ravens.
The 24-year-old's 42 yards actually paced all San Francisco receivers on a day when the rushing attack led the charge. Deebo Samuel has emerged as the starter opposite deadline acquisition Emmanuel Sanders, but Bourne has surpassed both Marquise Goodwin and Dante Pettis (knee) as the No. 3 receiver on the depth chart. Bourne is still a touchdown-dependent fantasy asset however, as he has surpassed 50 yards receiving just once this season (three catches for 69 yards back in Week 7). He should be considered a deep-league option at best against the Saints on Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe It or Not: Who can you trust?
Heath Cummings tackles what we learned in Week 13 and what it means for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Early Waivers: For the stretch
The Chiefs offense has created plenty of value at running back, and Darwin Thompson could be...
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with one big name ruled out late that...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Trust in Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...