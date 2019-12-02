Bourne caught all three of his targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Ravens.

Bourne's 42 yards actually led all San Francisco receivers on a day where the rushing attack led the charge. Deebo Samuel has emerged as the starter opposite deadline acquisition, Emmanuel Sanders, but Bourne has surpassed both Marquise Goodwin (zero offensive snaps) and Dante Pettis (knee) as the third receiver on the depth chart. The 24-year-old is still touchdown-dependent, as he has surpassed 50 yards receiving just once this season (three catches for 69 yards back in Week 7). Bourne should be considered a deep-league option at best against the Saints on Sunday.