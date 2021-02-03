Bourne and the 49ers are discussing a new contract, Cam Inman of The Mercury News reports.

Bourne acknowledges he won't be the team's top priority this offseason, but he still hopes to work something out. The 2017 UDFA is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time, following a 2020 campaign with career highs for targets (74), catches (49), receiving yards (667), yards per catch (13.6) and yards per target (9.0). Bourne never saw a ton of volume, but his ability to play both outside and in the slot helped San Francisco's offense remain semi-respectable amidst an onslaught of injuries. Bourne will turn 26 in August, and he believes his experience in Kyle Shanahan's system will serve him well even if he doesn't stay in San Francisco.