49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Just 11 yards in loss
Bourne had one catch (two targets) for 11 yards in Sunday's 29-22 loss to Atlanta.
Bourne saw even fewer looks than usual, and he was unable to get in the end zone to supplement his fantasy value as in previous weeks. Duds like these are the risk with the 24-year-old as the fourth option in the passing game on a power-run offense. Bourne remains a deep-league option largely dependent on scoring heading into a Week 16 matchup with the Rams.
