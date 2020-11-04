The 49ers placed Bourne (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
After testing positive earlier Wednesday, Bourne was destined to land on this list. He'll thus be unavailable for Thursday's game against the Packers and perhaps beyond, as long as he's dealing with the illness. The 49ers receiving corps is down Deebo Samuel (hamstring) and George Kittle (foot) as well, leaving Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Taylor, Richie James (ankle) and Ross Dwelley as the likely available pass catchers Week 9.
More News
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Tests positive for COVID-19•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Produces late in Week 8•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Not needed in blowout win•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Posts 44 yards in win•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Hits pay dirt in loss•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Posts 33 yards in loss•