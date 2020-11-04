The 49ers placed Bourne (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

After testing positive earlier Wednesday, Bourne was destined to land on this list. He'll thus be unavailable for Thursday's game against the Packers and perhaps beyond, as long as he's dealing with the illness. The 49ers receiving corps is down Deebo Samuel (hamstring) and George Kittle (foot) as well, leaving Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Taylor, Richie James (ankle) and Ross Dwelley as the likely available pass catchers Week 9.

