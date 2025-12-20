Bourne is poised to take on a larger role against the Colts on Monday after Ricky Pearsall (knee/ankle) was officially ruled out, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Bourne has seen his usage on offense fluctuate over the course of the regular season, but his most productive stints came when Pearsall was sidelined for six games due to a separate knee injury. That included back-to-back games in which Bourne recorded 142 receiving yards in Weeks 5 and 6, though he hasn't accumulated more than 50 yards in any of his other 11 regular-season games. He sits at 499 receiving yards through 13 regular-season games, and he needs just one more yard to earn a $500,000 bonus, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic.