Bourne logged 42 offensive snaps (50 percent) and hauled in all four of his targets for 86 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-33 loss to Dallas.

Bourne made an impressive leaping grab above a sea of Dallas defenders on a 49-yard heave by C.J. Beathard on the final play of the contest. The score had no effect on the final result, but garbage time or not, the end result was a new season high in receiving yards for the veteran wideout. Bourne stuck at third on the depth chart even after starter Deebo Samuel (hamstring) was ruled out for the rest of the year. It was Richie James Jr. (54 snaps, four catches, seven targets and 56 yards) who jumped up to second on the depth chart starting opposite Brandon Aiyuk. It is highly improbable that Bourne will catch an amazing Hail Mary attempt every week, so expectations should be held in check while he occupies a slot/third receiver role against the Cardinals on Saturday.