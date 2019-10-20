Bourne caught three of four targets for a team-high 69 yards in Sunday's 9-0 win over Washington.

Neither passing game could get much going on a rainy afternoon and muddy field, and Bourne's 69 yards led both teams, while the catches, targets and yards were all season highs for the third-year receiver. His extra workload came with Deebo Samuel (groin) sidelined, and Bourne will likely need further absences ahead of him on the Niners depth chart to retain much fantasy significance.