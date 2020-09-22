Bourne had four catches (five targets) for 67 yards in Sunday's 31-13 win over the Jets.

With Deebo Samuel (foot) still on IR, Bourne stuck as the club's top producer on the outside even with the debut of rookie Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring). The 49ers were hurt the most by a slew of lower-body injuries sustained during a brutal Week 2 injury report, so this offense may look completely different down two starting running backs and most-likely its starting quarterback. This could lead to more passing volume for Bourne and San Francisco's other top receiving options even with backup Nick Mullens under center, who proved to be a capable signal caller back in 2018.