49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Lining up outside during camp
Bourne is getting looks at the Z position in camp this offseason, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
This news shouldn't come as a surprise, as Bourne made the majority of his impact last season (42 catches for 487 yards and four touchdowns) lining up on the outside. The 6-foot-1, 203-pound wideout possesses a size advantage over other potential outside options such as Marquise Goodwin (5-foot-9) and rookie Deebo Samuel (5-foot-11), but he doesn't bring the dynamic speed an athleticism that his counterparts offer. Bourne would have a better chance to crack the starting lineup if the 49ers hadn't expended two high-round picks on the aforementioned Samuel and Jalen Hurd, but with the talented rookies thrown into the mix, Bourne will have to truly earn his spot on the 53-man roster despite having modest success last year.
