Bourne is listed as a starter on the unofficial depth chart released by San Francisco on Wednesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bourne's standing above rookie first-round pick Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring) could be attributed in part to veteran deference, but it's worth noting that neither Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel (foot) can be considered a lock for Week 1. If any combination of Samuel and Aiyuk were forced to sit out Sunday's contest against the Cardinals, Bourne would certainly see increased work, and the depth chart has him ahead of both Trent Taylor and Dante Pettis. Bourne showcased a knack for the red zone in 2019, with five scores on just 30 receptions, so he could be a sneaky fantasy option for Week 1 if he's indeed handed a starting role.